A 37-year-old driver has sadly died following a collision involving a van and a lorry yesterday evening (Wednesday, October 3).

At around 7.15pm, the Mercedes van which was travelling on the M1 Southbound, one mile from junction 18, was in collision with the lorry in the same carriageway.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is requested to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.