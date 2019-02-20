Driver and passenger hospitalised after silver Range Rover crashes and overturns in Northampton near Duston

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a car crashed and overturned in Northampton yesterday.

Two people were injured in the single-vehicle collision on Roman Road (locally known as Nobottle Road) near Duston yesterday afternoon (February 19).

A silver Range Rover crashed through a hedge and overturned on Roman Road.

The crash happened at about 2.40pm when a car came off the road, went through a hedge, overturned and came to rest in a field.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital for treatment.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or by calling the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 254 of 19/02/19.