Driver, 53, dies in hospital after collision with house on Northampton road

A 53-year-old man has died in hospital after crashing his car into a tree, a stone wall and the front of a house in Northampton.

At about 10.55pm on Saturday, January 27 a grey Jaguar XF was travelling eastbound on Wellingborough Road, between Norman Road and Abington Park Crescent.

For reasons yet unknown it was in collision with a tree and stone wall, before re-crossing the carriageway, entering a driveway and colliding with the front of a house.

The driver was taken to Northampton General Hospital where he sadly died.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or call the Drive Watch Hotline on 0800 174614, quoting incident number 669 of 27/01/18.