Dramatic rescue of Northampton kitten who got stuck at the top of a 40 foot tree

A kitten, which got stuck up a huge tree, was brought back down to earth during a dramatic rescue involving the RSPCA and fire crews in Northampton.

The 10-month-old kitten, called Honey, had scaled halfway up the 40-foot tree in her garden in Prentice Court in Goldigns on Tuesday (June 12) and was stuck there for more than 24 hours.

Honey.

Her owner, Petar Mihaylou, had been trying to coax her down during that time with food but the scared puss went from halfway up the tree to the dizzy heights at the top.

In desperation, Mr Mihaylou asked the RSPCA for help on Wednesday (June 13) and inspector Sally Kearns, who attended the scene, called the fire service for their assistance.

Crews from Northampton arrived but realised they would need the aerial ladder to get to the top of the tree so they sent for the specialist equipment from its base in Corby.

Fortunately, two firemen were able to reach the kitty and put her in a basket and she was taken to her very relieved owner.

Firefighters were scaling the trees to find little Honey.

Inspector Kearns said: “I couldn’t believe it when I arrived and saw the kitten right at the top - it was crazy high and the poor girl was crying and terrified.

“I knew I could rely on the fire service to help, they are brilliant at assisting us and it was great that two firefighters managed to safely get her because often in these the situations cats get so scared that they will jump.

“Luckily for Honey, she escaped unharmed - she was just very stressed. She was able to return home straight away and I advised the owner to keep her indoors for at least 24 hours.”

