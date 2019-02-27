Dr. Martens to double production and build visitor centre with £2m investment at Wollaston site

Dr. Martens has announced plans to invest £2m in its Wollaston site where it plans to build a new visitor and heritage centre.

The shoemaker will also upgrade its manufacturing facilities in Cobbs Lane to nearly double production to up to 165,000 pairs.

The centre is expected to open in spring 2020

The heritage centre is expected to open in spring 2020 and will feature a factory tour, a shop selling hand-made products and an "experience centre" displaying memorabilia.

Dr Martens CEO Kenny Wilson said: "This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to Northamptonshire and to upholding Dr Martens’ distinguished brand heritage.

"We are really proud of our history and of our roots in Northamptonshire – the county has played a huge role in the growth of our brand and we want people to be able to experience this.

"Today’s investment also highlights the success of our Made in England range and its continued popularity with our customers.

The shoemakerwill also upgrade its manufacturing facilities to nearly double production to up to 165,000 pairs

"We can’t wait to open our new visitor centre and welcome Dr Martens fans, both new and old, through our doors."

The Wollaston factory was founded in 1901 and Dr Martens wants the new heritage centre there to become a tourist attraction.

"The investment marks Dr Martens’ continued commitment to investing in its brand and heritage, its willingness to uphold its proud English roots and let people experience what goes in to making each distinctive Dr Martens shoe," said a spokeswoman.

"It is also a sign of the continued success of Dr. Martens’ Made in England range, which is made on site and has seen significant growth over the past few years."