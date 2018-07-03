Dozens of unwanted and abandoned cats needing new homes in Northants

Several litters of kittens are among the cats taken in by the RSPCA’s county branch in recent weeks.

The Northamptonshire branch of the animal charity is feeling the squeeze with more than 80 cats in its care.

Among these are 30 kittens, many of which have come from five litters who were all found without their mother around.

Polly Underwood, adoptions co-ordinator for the RSPCA’s Northamptonshire branch, said: “As an animal welfare charity we continue to take in unwanted and abandoned cats.

“We currently have 86 cats in our care and 30 of them are kittens.

“Since the start of the year we have had a high number of cats come through our doors and many have found their new and forever homes but there are still many more who are waiting.

“As well as the cats that are waiting, we continue to take in increased numbers of cats and kittens from all over the county.

“Over the summer months more cats spend time outdoors and those that become sick or injured, are not microchipped and have no owner, will come into our care.

“More litters are being born at this time of year and in the last few weeks we have had five litters of kittens come in to us, all found outside with no mother around.

“We have also had unwanted litters of mum and kittens come in as well as helping those people in need who have had a change in circumstances and can no longer keep their cat.”

With the numbers of cats coming in on the increase, the county branch is looking for foster homes to support them while the cats are in their care, as well as looking for new and loving homes.

And Polly added: “All cats that are re-homed from the branch are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and a home visit will always take place.

“We work on a perfect match process and always ensure it is the right cat for the adopter and the right adopter for the cat.”

Anyone interested in adopting a cat can fill out the form by clicking here

The county branch is also having a cat re-homing event from 5pm to 8pm on Sunday, July 15 which people are welcome to attend.

For more details about fostering call 01604 881317.