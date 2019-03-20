Download speeds in Northampton to become 20 times faster than UK average as next-generation broadband announced

Northampton is to become one of the first places in the UK to get a state-of-the-art internet connection, which will reach almost every home and business.

The roll-out of the network is set to begin in autumn this year and will be carried out by CityFibre.

The company says the £40 million project will deliver millions in economic benefits for the town, while also giving residents access to the UK's fastest broadband services.

Northamptonshire County Council leader Matt Golby welcomed the announcement.

He said: "This is superb news for businesses and residents alike and a significant vote of confidence in Northampton.

"The increases in download and upload speeds will be truly transformative for the local economy ensuing businesses can continue to prosper in a town at the very forefront of the digital economy."

Northampton will be the eleventh place in the UK to benefit from 'city-wide' broadband.

The physical work will involve switching over the present copper wire-based network in Northampton to fibre optic cables for every stage of the connection between homes or businesses to the internet.

As a result, users will get a more reliable broadband service, with download speeds 20 times quicker and upload speeds 150 times quicker than the average for the UK.

The network will also support a future roll-out of a 5G mobile phone service.

At present, full fibre connectivity is only enjoyed by six per cent of UK properties.

Jonathan Nunn, leader of Northampton Borough Council, said the investment will help the town attract businesses and support new start-ups.

He added: "It will also support the adoption of new innovations such as digital health and care services or e-learning tools.

"This, in turn, will drive economic growth with the benefits being felt by everyone who lives and works here."

To find out more about CityFibre and its Fibre-to-the-Premises roll-out, visit www.cityfibre.com/residential

To register your interest in Vodafone’s Gigafast Broadband services, visit www.vodafone.co.uk/gigafast