Double the participants to take part in annual Big Sleep Out for Northampton's Hope Centre

Hundreds of fundraisers will come together on Friday to take part in one of this town's biggest charity events for Northampton's homeless community.

The Northampton Hope Centre's Big Sleep Out aims to help residents understand the realities of living on the streets as well as raising thousands of pounds for the charity, which supports homelessness and disadvantaged people.

This year the annual fundraiser - which will have more than 360 participants - is taking place at Abington Park with more than double the number of people taking part compared to last year.

Hope Centre fundraising manager Louise Danielczuk said: “The event is the biggest fundraiser we run and we are delighted to have so many people showing their support for the homeless of Northampton.

"This is a fundraiser for the charity but also a huge chance for people to experience for just one night what it’s like to sleep on the streets.

“It will be really cold but it will be a great experience for so many people to feel just what it’s like to have to sleep on the streets and why it’s so vitally important that the Hope Centre continues to support and care for those in need."

Fundraisers will sleep in cardboard boxes in below-freezing temperatures for the annual Big Sleep Out and instead of tents, they will use only plastic sheeting, blankets and layers to stay warm, as if they were street homeless.

The event is set to take place on Friday (February 1) from 7.30pm until 7.30am on Saturday (February 2).

The Northampton District Scouts Big Scout Sleep Out is also taking part in a similar event of their own for the same cause from 8:30pm on February 1 until 9am February 2.

This event, organised by the 46th Northampton Scout group in Overstone, is aimed at all Northampton Scouts and is open to all groups in the district.

Participants will be spending the night in the woods at Overstone Scout Activity Centre and participants will make their bed for the night using resources such as cardboard boxes, polythene sheets and tarpaulins.

A total of 135 people have agreed to get involved in the Scouts event, made up of of 111 young people and 24 leaders.

TO REGISTER: Participants can sign up to the Big Sleep Out in Abington Park here

TO DONATE: If you would like to donate to the Hope Centre click here