Doors remain closed at Northampton pub after owners hoped to reopen in early February

A Northampton pub is yet to reopen its doors after its new owners published they would have it up and running again by mid-February.

The Press, in Abington Square, stopped trading on January 27 after the owners announced they would be leaving in a Facebook post just three days before.

But within days, the restaurant was snapped up by The Lion Group, which also operates the Wedgwood on nearby Abington Street.

At the time, The Lion Group announced they would be able to reopen for business by February 11.

However, the pub's doors remain closed as of today (February 21).

The Lion Group has been contacted for a comment about when they hope to see The Press open again for business.

Speaking in late January, a spokeswoman for the Lion Group said: "The team - led by award-winning chef Paul Taylor - want to revive The Press as a great traditional hub of the town centre community, where people are comfortable coming to drink and socialise or for a meal.

"We are committed to building on the good work of the current team and using our buying power to bring customers better value."

The Lion Group say they will also renovate the pub's all-weather garden in time for summer and will ramp up its local cask ale selection.

Chief executive Daniel Fisher said: "It has taken time to find the right person for The Press. Paul is perfect for it; he is highly experienced, knows what it takes to build a fantastic pub business after running another one of our sites successfully for the last 10 years, and is passionate about great hospitality and meeting the needs of the customer. Paul is also a brilliant chef which will ensure the pub has a good dry as well as wet trade."

It comes as The Wedgwood approaches its first anniversary in Northampton after the Lion Group relaunched it in March 2018.