Doors at Northampton's former BHS store open again as 'Europe's largest Christmas £1 store'

A pop-up Christmas pound store has opened on the site of Northampton town centre's empty BHS.

The former retail giant in Abington Street has been stocked with £1 Christmas decorations, cards and costume pieces and claims to be 'Europe's largest Christmas £1 store'.

The discount store reportedly opened today (November 6) and will shut its doors after Christmas Eve.

It comes after the department store was bought by developers Oxford London Estates Group in August for an undisclosed fee.

At the time, company director Roni Chotoveli told the Chron the investors were not simply looking to fill it with another 'dying' high street brand and called on local entrepreneurs to submit ideas for the prominent building.

Mr Chotoveli also outlined hopes to fill the store with a hybrid of flats, shops and leisure, but future plans have not yet been revealed.

It is the first time the empty BHS store has been used since it shut in 2016.

Oxford London Estate Group has been contacted for a comment.

Meanwhile, a planning application has been submitted to turn the former BHS store in St James Retail Park into the latest outlet by The Range.