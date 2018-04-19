Doorman suffers broken finger in attack outside Rushden pub

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a doorman was assaulted in Rushden.

The victim was working as door staff at the Rose and Crown pub in High Street when he was assaulted by a man who had been ejected from the pub.

The victim was punched several times in the face and sustained a broken finger in the attack.

The incident took place between 12.15am and 12.40am in High Street, Rushden, on Sunday, March 25.

The offender was white, about 5ft 10in, of slim build and had medium length dark hair.

He wore a dark coloured jacket, green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the attack can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.