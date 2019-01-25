Dog stolen from car in Daventry district village

A springer spaniel was stolen from the boot of a car parked in a village in Daventry district.

Between 2.30pm and 3.25pm on January 24, the victim was working at a home in Spratton.

The car was parked on the road and when the man returned to the vehicle he noticed the boot was opened slightly.

When he looked inside he found the dog, a leaf blower and an impact driver power tool were missing.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.