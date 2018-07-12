Dog found dumped in Northampton drug den looking for her forever home

A dog found abandoned in a Northampton drug den is seeking a new home this summer.

Sheba – a mastiff cross aged six – was taken in by the RSPCA after being found without food or water in a building full of drug gear.

Sheba came into the care of the RSPCA in Northampton last September and has since returned to a healthy weight.

Polly Underwood, who is in charge of adoptions at the Northampton RSPCA, said: “Sheba has come on great since she was rescued. She is just a lovely people-friendly dog who would just sit all day with you.

“Although she is loving around people she needs to be the only dog in a new home. She appears to never have been socialised properly and as a result becomes worried around other dogs.

"Sheba is a big breed so any potential owner would need to take that into consideration.”

Sheba also has a medical condition called dysplasia which prevents her from exercising too much and needs medication to deal with her condition in colder months.

Polly added: “It is just a case of finding an owner who doesn’t already have dogs and someone who won’t be put off with the fact she is a big breed and has a medical condition.

“We would really like to find her a home before the winter months as the kennels can be cold and this won’t help her condition - she would be much better in a warm family home.”

Anyone interested in re-homing Sheba or any other dogs at the Northampton RSPCA can check their website or call the adoptions line on 07377 356958.