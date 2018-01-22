Does this explain mysterious lights over Northampton?

The mysterious lights over Northampton spotted by many of you last Friday appear to have belonged to American bomber aircrafts sent to the UK for training.

Several people noticed the flashing lights in the Northampton sky at around 11pm on January 19 when it seems two United States Air Force B-52 bombers were returning to RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, 60 or so miles away.

US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft at RAF Fairford. (Picture: USAF/Staff Sgt Trevor T McBride)

Four bombers from the 5th Bomb Wing at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota are currently stationed at Fairford since their arrival earlier this month between January 9 and 12, according to Chron reader Gary Bridgewater

Their presence is fairly regular as they come to the UK two or three times a year to practice with NATO allies, which offers air force crews the opportunity to train in a different environment.

A statement from the US Department of Defense said: “The deployment of strategic bombers to the United Kingdom helps exercise United States Air Forces in Europe’s forward operating location for bombers.

"Training with joint partners, allied nations and other US Air Force units help the 5th Bomb Wing contribute to ready and postured forces."