Documentary inside Northampton mental health hospital explores self-harming among teenage girls

A BBC Two documentary is following the story of three girls inside a Northampton mental health hospital.

"Girls on the Edge" premieres later this month and takes viewers inside the town's own Fitzroy House, at St Andrew's Hospital, for a "raw and honest" look at the journey to recovery for three girls.

Fitzroy House opened in January last year.

One in ten teenagers have a mental health problem in the UK, and there has been a 68 per cent rise in hospital admissions relating to self-harm among young teenage girls in the past decade.

The three girls - Jade, Jess and Erin - have all been detained at Fitzroy House indefinitely to protect them from harming themselves.

The hour-long documentary explores the impact on them, their parents and siblings who don’t know when they’ll be allowed home.

The £45million Fitzroy house opened in January last year as St Andrew's Hospital's new children and young people care home.

Inspectors rated it as "requires improvement" in August following concerns that patients could not access drinks freely and had to ask staff for water.

"Girls on the Edge" will air at 9pm on BBC Two on February 22.