Do you know where your teenage child is going tonight? Police warning over party planned in Northamptonshire

Parents are being warned to be vigilant after reports of party in Northamptonshire for young teenagers where drugs and alcohol may be available.

An alert issued by Northamptonshire Police neighbourhood sergeant, Sam Dobbs, earlier today stated: "We have received information about a party that may be taking place in the Brixworth / Moulton area this evening. (Saturday) for 14/16 yr olds.

"It is reported that there will be drugs and alcohol available.

"If your child is off out this evening please check where they are going and be vigilant.

"If you have any information that you feel will help keep our young people safe please share with us via 101 / Twitter," he said.