Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate a missing boy.

Gawain Benson, 13, was last seen in Wellingborough on Tuesday (April 3) at about 9.30pm, and officers are urging him to let them know he is safe and well.

He is described as being 5ft 2in and thought to be wearing a grey tracksuit and a black coat.

He has a short afro-style haircut.

Gawain, or anyone who has seen him, is asked to call police on 101.