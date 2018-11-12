Do you know this man? Police want to find him after an assault in Northampton

Police have issued the picture of a man they wish to speak with in connection with an assault in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police has a policy not to give the name of the person when they are appealing for information, which is why this newspaper has not been able to identify him. The police have, however, released his photograph.

The incident is alleged to have happened on Friday, November 2, 2018.

Officers are keen to locate the 32-year-old man who may be able to assist the investigation and are urging him to make contact.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.