Do you know this man? Police release image of man after Northampton shop theft

Northamptonshire Police have today issued a picture of a man who may have information about an incident of criminal damage and theft at a convenience store.

The incident happened in Balmoral Road, Queens Park, Northampton on Thursday, 28 March, between 8pm and 8.15pm, the force today confirmed.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.