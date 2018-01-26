Do you know this man? He’s wanted over Barton Seagrave fuel thefts

Police have released CCTV pictures of a man they believe may have information about the theft of fuel a Barton Seagrave petrol station.

On two separate occasions over a two-day period, the front seat passenger of a silver Vauxhall Corsa dispensed petrol into the car at the Shell service station in Barton Road.

The driver and passenger then left without making payment.

The incidents happened on Friday, November 24, at about 3.25pm and Saturday, November 25, at about 8.15am.

Police have just released the images today (January 26).

The man, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.