Do you? Hunt for Northampton reviewer who said he wanted to marry a mango chicken dish served up at restaurant

Have you recently left a gushing review after eating at a Northampton Indian restaurant? If so, and your name is Luke, a delivery service has a generous ‘proposal’ for you.

Just Eat is trying to track down one very satisfied customer, known only as Luke, who said he loved his curry so much he wanted to ‘marry’ the Mango Chicken dish, cooked up by Saffron in Castilian Street.

In his funny, heartfelt review on Just Eat, Luke stated: “If I could marry this mango chicken I'd do it in a heartbeat.”

Honouring its commitment to customer service, Just Eat has teamed up with the owners of Saffron to give Luke the opportunity to make his dreams of wedded bliss come true.

Saffron has offered to host a show-stopping service where the ‘couple’ can exchange their ‘vow-frezis’ - and Just Eat will provide a year’s free takeaway at Saffron as a wedding present.

Naz Islam, owner of Saffron restaurant, said: “Our fruity Mango Chicken is a customer favourite, but it’s a first to get a marriage proposal.

"We want to make our customer’s wish to say I do come true - we’re up for it if they are. If you left the review please get in touch to organise your ceremony – we promise it will be a spicy day to remember.”

So far, Saffron has not heard from the mystery wordsmith – but is now hoping the Northampton resident will step forward and say I do.

The wedding scenario was recreated by the chef at Saffron and a stand-in groom to give Luke a glimpse at what he can expect if he steps forward to marry his beloved Mango Chicken dish.

“People regularly leave funny, passionate and at times emotional reviews about their favourite takeaway,” said Graham Corfield UK managing director of Just Eat.

“It’s easy to see why, as we’ve all eaten a meal where every mouthful has been so delicious, we’ve wanted to shout from the rooftops about how amazing it was.

"We’ve seen reviews stating everything from declarations of love, marriage proposals, people confessing they’ve had to hold back tears of joy, and one person even vowed to change their name to their favourite dish because it was so good.“