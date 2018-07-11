Distinctive orange motorbike stolen in break-in at Daventry district house

A motorbike was stolen from a home in a village beween Northampton and Daventry after burglars broke in and stole several sets of keys.

The break-in took place at a house in Bliss Close, Nether Heyford, some point between 10:30pm on Wednesday (July 4) and 7am the next day.

An orange Triumph Street Triple R Motorbike - registered KU59VLX - was stolen.

A blue Jaguar was also taken but later recovered.

Other items were also taken, including a blue and white motorcycle helmet, Alpinestars GP pro leather gloves, a handbag, a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses, a man’s watch, and an iPhone 6S.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen property or those involved, are asked to

contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on

0800 555111