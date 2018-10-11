Distinctive chrome mini-motorbike stolen from Northampton home

A chrome mini-motorcycle and jewellery were among the items taken from a home in Northampton.

Between 4.50am and 6am on Monday, October 8, an unknown number of burglars entered the house in Probyn Close, Southfields, by forcing the door.

Once inside they stole electronic items, cash, jewellery and a chrome-coloured Jincheng motorcycle (pictured).

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.