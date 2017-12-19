Disposing of waste costs Northampton resident nearly £5,000

A Northampton resident has seen his costs reach almost £5,000 after his waste was fly-tipped near Castle Ashby last year.

In May 2017, Damanjot Gaubrey, 30 of Borrowdale Walk, near Kettering Road, was ordered to pay a total of £1,141 in fines and costs by Northampton Magistrates’ Court following the prosecution brought by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC).

The sentence came after he admitted paying for the removal of builders' waste without confirming the person he hired was an authorised waste carrier.

During an unsuccessful appeal against the sentence at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday, December 7, His Honour Judge Fowler ordered Gaubrey to pay a further £3,810 in council costs.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Householders have a duty of care and must by law take reasonable steps to check the person they entrust to dispose of their waste is authorised to do so.

“There was no new evidence presented at the appeal to suggest Gaubrey carried out sufficient checks.

“What’s more, the Judge noted his income had been grossly underestimated before the magistrates’ and he clearly saw no reason why the tax payer should be out of pocket defending such a frivolous appeal.”

Authorised waste carriers must have a waste carrier’s licence and householders should ask to see it and obtain a receipt.

They should also make a note the collector’s name, telephone number and vehicle details, and be wary of individuals advertising waste collection services on social media or those ‘door knocking.'

To report a fly-tip visit https://www.southnorthants.gov.uk/report.