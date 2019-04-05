Dino out at Kettering’s latest restaurant

A restaurant themed on all things dinosaurs is set to open in Kettering this summer.

Jurassic Grill is taking on the unit left vacant by Chimichanga last year.

Inside the restaurant, which is currently being renovated.

It will serve a variety of grilled and smoked meats with themed dishes, to the backdrop of a jurassic environment with 25-plus dinosaurs and the sounds of the rainforest and dinosaurs.

There will be a final interactive twist that owners Joe and Nat, the team that created Bugtopia, will reveal closer to its opening.

Nat said: “It will be a new type of eating experience.”

The pair, who also run the Little Country Smokehouse in Cransley, say Jurassic Grill will be a first for the UK and potentially the world.

Its menu will change regularly with steaks, pulled pork and smoked meats as well as a ‘raptor meat bucket’, fossilised burgers, giant ribs more than a foot long and themed desserts.

The restaurant will also have an emphasis on education about ecology and biodiversity with starters and main courses in the evening being pre-booked to cut down on waste.

Joe said: “We hope to attract people from all over.

“We love Kettering and we want to bring more people here.”

The restaurant will serve a lunch menu with ‘dinky dinos’ for kids.

Upstairs will be a schools’ area which can host parties and will be a bar in the evening.

When it opens it will create about 30 jobs with the pair supporting local businesses and tradesmen.

Signs by local firm KenSigns were put up last week and it’s hoped Jurassic Grill will open in the summer although an exact date has not yet been confirmed.

Joe said: “We want to make sure everything is perfect so people have an amazing time.”