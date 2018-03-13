Diners warned not to park at Northampton town centre restaurant

A Northampton town centre restaurant has apologised after customers were hit with parking fines.

Several diners at The Church Bar & Restaurant, in Bridge Street, were handed yellow tickets in the past week after a parking in a small attached lot.

It comes after Northamptonshire County Council decided to relist the spot as a "permit holders only area" - meaning the public cannot park there without being fined.

A post on The Church's Facebook page reads: "We are very sorry to all of our customers who have received tickets over the last week in order to visit our hard-working, local business.

"We have been advising people not to park there wherever possible and the council have put up the appropriate signage.

"For those of you who have already received tickets, I'm afraid this is completely out of our control. We look forward to seeing you all again soon."

The restaurant, built out of a 12th-century building, has updated their website with nearby parking lots.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “Parking permits are designed to regulate parking, reduce highway obstruction and give residents and businesses priority over nearby parking spaces.”