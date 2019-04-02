Digital Northampton aims to bring benefits to county people

A project to develop, connect and promote Northamptonshire’s digital industries could help stimulate the county economy as well as bring wider benefits to residents.

Digital Northampton is an independent collaboration between the University of Northampton, Northamptonshire County Council and local digital businesses.

So far the project has started to create links between technology companies working in all aspects of the sector including virtual reality, artificial intelligence, the internet of things, gaming, robotics and animation.

In June there will be a one-day event to focus on digital talent on offer in Northampton and how it can be harnessed to bring wider benefits to the county.

Cllr Matt Golby, county council leader, said: “There’s no doubt that the digital revolution is bringing sweeping changes across the world and what we now need to do is look at how these can be of benefit to the people of Northamptonshire.

“I welcome the Digital Northampton project as it recognises and unites the digital talent that we have in the town and around and builds on that to see how it can be of benefit to everyone.

“Not only are there advantages to businesses in the county through using emerging technology there are clearly massive benefits to be had to organisations which provide services to the public.”

Digital Northampton has so far united creative talent via social media and a purpose-built website and is now moving forward to promote more widely the skills which are available on our doorstep.

A major aim of the project will be to create a digital hub – a space in which innovative start-ups can locate, events can be held and where digital innovation and business investment can be promoted – all seen as pivotal in expanding the local digital economy and helping rejuvenate the town centre.

For more information about Digital Northampton follow @diginorthampton on Twitter or visit the designated website at: https://www.digitalnorthampton.com/