Dig in at Northampton hamburger house charity fundraiser night this week

Tickets are running out to enjoy a slap-up meal for less than £20 at a Northampton hamburger house this week as part of a charity night for the town's homeless.

Franks, in Wellingborough Road, has teamed up with the Northampton Hope Centre for a fundraiser evening this Thursday (June 14) at 7pm.

.

For £18 per person, diners will enjoy a welcome drink, nibbles, a starter course and a main course while raising money for Northampton's rough sleepers and homeless. There will also be a charity raffle.

For tickets, visit Franks Hamburger House at 157 Wellingborough Road, or email tanya@northamptonhopecentre.org.uk, or call 0845 519 9371.