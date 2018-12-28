Did you see cars collide near Northampton car park?

Witnesses are being sought after two cars collided near the Mayorhold car park in Northampton.

The incident happened on Thursday, December 27, between 2.50pm and 3.10pm, when a collision occurred between a yellow Nissan Juke and a Grey Volvo 4x4 at the traffic light controlled junction of Horsemarket and Lady’s Lane on the corner of the Mayorhold car park.

All of the occupants in the two vehicles received minor injuries.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.