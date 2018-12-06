Did you post this screenshot from a Northampton neighbourhood to social media?

An unknown man was reportedly spotted going door to door ringing doorbells in a Northampton neighbourhood.

But now, police are asking for help after a screenshot from a front door CCTV camera was published on social media that may be linked to an incident in November.

The screenshot was taken in November in the NN3 area - made up of Weston Favell, Little Billing, Great Billing, Kingsley Park, Boothville, Lings and Moulton - and posted online, police say.

The CCTV was taken using a Ring.com camera.

Anyone with information about the screenshot can contact the police on 101 and quote crime number 18000556810.