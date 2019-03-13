Development of 52 new build properties in Northampton proving popular with house buyers

Homes are selling quickly at a new build housing estate on the outskirts of Duston, according to the team behind it.

Work is continuing on the David Wilson Homes Loxton Fields development in Whites Lane, Harlestone, where 52 new homes are being built.

The first home was reserved just 13 minutes after opening with further properties being snapped up thereafter.

Properties are a mix of three, four and five bedroom homes.

The team behind the development, which is opposite Harlestone Firs, has spoken about what makes Loxton Fields so popular with homebuyers in the area.

Site Manager John Nicholson said: “Loxton Fields is a unique development that is surrounded by woodland and countryside.

“We are expertly crafting 52 properties here that will meet the needs of modern homebuyers and have a great product range with something to suit everyone.

“As a team, we’re looking forward to creating a community that will last long after we finish on site.”

David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Developments, has been awarded a maximum five star rating for the ninth consecutive year in the 2018 Home Builders Federation Customer Satisfaction Survey.

They are the only major national housebuilder to have achieved the maximum five star rating for nine successive years.

Jason Hearn, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “Our development Loxton Fields is already proving extremely popular with a range of buyers.

“Our award-winning service doesn’t end once the homes have been built. We offer a number of schemes to assist homebuyers in getting on or progressing on the property ladder, including Help to Buy, Part Exchange or Movemaker.

“We’re delighted with the beautiful homes and developments we continue to build each year and it’s even more rewarding to know the customers are just as pleased with the properties.”