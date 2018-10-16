Developers of 3,000-home scheme near Kings Heath to address planning committee

Residents concerned over plans to build 3,000 homes on a swathe of land near Kings Heath will have a chance to hear from the developers at a special planning meeting tomorrow.

Representatives from Pegasus Group are set to meet members of the borough's planning committee on Wednesday, October 17, to discuss the technical aspects of the Dallington Grange proposals.

The Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE) near Kings Heath is for 3,000 houses, including affordable homes, as well as some 18 acres of employment land, two primary schools and a secondary school.

Members of the public are invited to the briefing, though the committee is not set to decide on the complex plans until a later date.

A borough council spokesperson said: "The purpose of the briefing is to enable the applicant to present to councillors on the planning committee the technical elements of the proposal and allow them to ask the applicant questions for matters of clarification only.

"This is not the planning committee meeting, and no decisions will be made. This is a meeting in public, and the public is invited to attend and observe, but will not be able to ask questions or participate."

The wide-ranging Dallington Grange plans also feature a food store, six shop units for retail, professional and financial services, a restaurant or cafe, a 'drinking establishment', a hot food takeaway, a pub and a nursery.

Part of the scheme involves a redevelopment of Grange Farm for a cafe, restaurant pub or hotel, an extension of the North West Bypass on the site and provision of open space.