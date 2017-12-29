Developers draw up plans for Northampton's first indoor archery range

A vacant Northampton gym could be renovated into the town's first indoor-archery centre.

Plans to convert the empty warehouse in Osyth Close, on Brackmills Industrial Estate, into a 30-metre indoor range have been submitted to the borough council.

The archery could be built out of an empty warehouse in the Brackmills Industrial Estate.

Blueprints show how the site could accommodate five archers at once with separate lanes, different ranges and a safety curtain to catch stray arrows.

The conversion of the former Progressive Training Systems premises by Indoor Archery Ltd will create three new jobs, with plans to bring on three more members of staff at a later date.

A consultation is now open until January 24.