Detectives working on Joshua Bains' murder case to patrol Upton this evening

Officers trying to solve a fatal shooting in Upton will be on patrol this evening to try and determine the 'crucial piece of the jigsaw'.

Officers investigating the murder of father-of-two Joshua Bains last week will be re-visiting the scene later today (Thursday, October 11), one week on from his death.

Joshua Bains, 28, was found lying in a pool of blood in Webb Street, Upton, at about 9pm on October 4. He was pronounced dead at the scene, an inquest into his death heard today.

The inquest was opened by the senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember, which will run alongside the ongoing investigation by Northamptonshire Police.

A provisional cause of death has been listed as a gunshot wound to the chest. Findings from the inquest will be presented on March 25, 2019.

Detectives have already spoken with several key witnesses as part of the ongoing inquiry. However, they are keen to speak to other people in the local area who may have seen or heard something on Thursday evening that may be linked to the murder.

Detective Superintendent Simon Cure, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “We’re now a week on from Joshua’s murder and the inquiry is continuing at a fast past.

“One man has been charged with assisting an offender and others remain under investigation while our enquiries continue.

"However, there are still other people we need to trace and need to talk to, and we are continuing to pursue many different lines of inquiry.

“We are still appealing for information and if you were in Upton last Thursday, you may have seen or heard something that could be a crucial piece of the jigsaw.

“Detectives working on the inquiry, along with local neighbourhood officers, will be in Upton this evening, so please take a few minutes to speak with them to share any information or concerns.”

“This was a tragic incident, which has devastated a family and shocked the local community.

"I am determined to see justice done for Joshua and I would urge anyone with any information about the circumstances leading to his death or those involved, to contact police and tell us what they know.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.