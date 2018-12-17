Detectives seize 'number of vehicles' in hunt for Northampton jewellery shop robbers

Detectives on the hunt for the masked robbers who raided a Northampton jewellery shop have seized a 'number of vehicles' as part of their investigation.

At around 10.40am on Friday, December 14, a white BMW ramraided the front of Michael Jones Jeweller on the corner of Gold Street and Bridge Street.

Police have seized a number of vehicles as part of their investigation into the Michael Jones robbery on Friday.

Five masked men entered the business with bats, smoke grenades and safety deposit boxes.

After 45 seconds the men left with goods in-hand, before sprinting into a waiting pale-blue Hyundai in Bridge Street, which was later found torched in Auctioneers Way.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident and the robbers are still at large.

Today a police spokeswoman told the Chronicle and Echo that 'a number of vehicles' have now been seized by police for forensic examination.

"We are also examining extensive CCTV coverage of the area and the surrounding environs," she added.

Detective inspector Johnny Campbell, who is leading said: “We’ve received lots of information from the public and I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward to help us.

“We’re following up a number of lines of enquiry, and I’d encourage anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101.”

He confirmed that staff involved in the incident suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

