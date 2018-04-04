Detectives looking into links between Northampton armed robberies

Detectives are keeping an “open mind” as to whether a spate of armed robberies in Northampton might be in some way linked.

Four businesses have been struck in terrifying armed raids, all within a week of each other.

The Nisa Local in Stanley Street, Semilong, was the first to be raided.

During the first, on Saturday, March 24, two men used a gun to order a shopkeeper at the Nisa Local in Semilong hand over £750 and about 400 packets of cigarettes.

The following Tuesday, March 27, two masked men entered the Pizza Hut in St James Road at around 10pm, also brandishing what were believed to be handguns.

On Wednesday, March 28, a trio of robbers held up an off-licence in Limehurst Square, Duston, using a meat cleaver at around 8pm.

Then, in the early hours of Friday, April 30, three masked men entered the Domino’s takeaway, in St Peter’s Way, before forcing staff to hand over money from the till.

“We are continuing to investigate a number of recent robberies at commercial premises in the Northampton area,” said Detective Inspector Dave Harley in a statement issued to the Chron.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and are keeping an open mind as to which offences may or may not be linked.”

Two men, aged 23 and 17, were arrested on Friday, March 30, in connection with a number of robberies, including the offences in Stanley Street on March 24, and St James Road on

March 27. They have been released on police bail pending further investigation.

Another man, aged 30, has also been arrested in connection with a number of robberies released under investigation pending further enquiries.

“Our specialist crime prevention advisors work closely with businesses affected these types of offences to provide security and crime prevention advice, and would encourage all businesses to review their security arrangements,” continued Inspector Harley.

“We are urging businesses to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to police immediately on 101, or 999 if they believe a crime is in progress.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about either of the crimes can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.