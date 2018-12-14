Detectives 'determined' to catch balaclava raiders who burst into Northampton jewellers

Detectives investigating the robbery of a Northampton jewellers this morning are calling on anyone with camera phone footage to get in touch as part of a 'fast-paced' investigation.

Numerous videos of the extraordinary raid at Michael Jones Jeweller have been circulating on social media today.

Detectives investigating this morning's raid are appealing for video footage.

The incident happened today at about 10.40am, when a car was driven into the jewellery store.

Five men in balaclavas got out and threatened staff with weapons before making off in a pale blue Hyundai with jewellery.

The Hyundai was later found abandoned in Auctioneers Way, Northampton.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This incident was extremely distressing for the staff in the store who we are determined to get justice for by catching these criminals.

“This is an extremely fast paced investigation and we are following a number of lines of enquiry at the moment as we attempt to track down these five men.

“I am aware that photos and videos of this incident are already circulating on social media and I would urge anyone with any photos or video footage to contact us on 101 so that we can arrange a time convenient to them for us to visit them and collect this evidence. To make this process easier, it would assist us greatly if you provide us with the make and model of the device that contains the photo or video when you call in so that visiting officers can retrieve the information quickly and easily.

“Finally, anyone with any information about this incident, anyone who witnessed it, or anyone who has dashcam footage, should call us on 101. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 55511.”

Armed robbers seen escaping from Northampton town centre jewellery shop

Video emerges of masked men escaping Northampton jewellers after armed robbery

Getaway car used in armed robbery on Northampton jewellery shop dumped and burnt near supermarket