Detectives continue to appeal for information about Upton murder

The murder of Joshua Bains in Northampton is still being actively investigated despite a man appearing in court charged with assisting an offender, police say.

Lewis Carmody, 22, from Northampton, appeared before magistrates yesterday (Tuesday) and was remanded in custody after denying assisting an offender, in connection with the murder of Joshua Bains.

Joshua, aged 28, was fatally shot in Webb Drive, Upton, Northampton, at about 9pm on Thursday, October 4.

Northamptonshire Police stressed today that the investigation is ongoing but detectives are continuing to appeal for information.

Detective Superintendent Simon Cure, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit's Major Crime Team, said: “A man has been charged with assisting an offender and we have also made other arrests during the course of the inquiry.

"However, this remains a very active investigation. There are still other people that we need to trace and need to talk to, and we are continuing to pursue several lines of inquiry.

“It’s really important that anyone with any information about the circumstances leading to Joshua’s death or those involved in it gets in touch with police and tells us what they know.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 18000476859. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A 25-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23 year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A fourth man arrested on suspicion of the possession of a firearm has been released with no further action.