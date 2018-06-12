Detainees in Northampton now have all-day access to healthcare while under arrest

Full-time health care will now be available to detainees being questioned by police in Northampton after a £1million investment.

A full range of treatments and assessments will be available to people under arrest around the clock, meaning police officers are less likely to need to escort detainees off-site.

Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper, Northamptonshire Police; Adam Smith, NHFT and Stephen Mold, Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner

Northamptonshire PCC Stephen Mold has announced the health scheme under a five-year contract between the county's police force and the Healthcare Foundation Trust (NHFT).

Both mental and phsycial care will be supported by nursing staff and physicians based at the holding cells to offer immediate response to any treatment needed.

NPCC Stephen Mold said: “The welfare of people in custody is of paramount importance and is a priority for Northamptonshire Police. This new service will provide the best and most appropriate care for a detainee and help the force meet its responsibility to people in custody.

“But significantly, making this investment will also free up frontline officers to focus on policing in the community, rather than spending their time escorting detainees for assessment and treatment.”

Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper, Head of Operational Policing Command for Northamptonshire Police, said: “We welcome and support this investment. A lot of frontline officers’ time is spent transporting detained persons to hospitals and remaining while they are treated and often detectives are delayed in their investigations whilst they wait for medical support for their suspect. This investment will reduce considerably delays in police investigations.”