Despair as homes flooded and residents without water after burst pipe in Northampton

Homes have been flooded and some residents were without water with bottles of water handed out after a pipe burst in Northampton on Saturday (December 21).

Anglian Water engineers are still working on the burst water main on Logwell Court, Standens Barn, with the supply expected to be back to normal by 2pm today (Monday).

The flooding was on Logwell Court, Standens Barn, Northampton. Photo: Google

Tracy Claringbold's house was affected by the flooding with water covering the entire ground floor, damaging the floorboards, carpet and furniture.

She has gone on holiday to the Caribbean for three weeks upset at the state of her home, with her brother Andrew Southgate left to look after it.

"I've had to take all of the floorboards up to try to dry it out, all of the floor's laminated in the hall, kitchen and downstairs toilet, that will all need to be replaced," he said.

"There's carpet in the lounge so she'll need new carpet and there are a lot of units on the floor which have got water damage - it's going to be quite a substantial job."

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said they were called at 4.30pm on Saturday as a burst water main had leaked into a number of properties.

Supplies from the wider area have been re-routed and water directly pumped from tankers are being used to get the water running in the area.

Bottled water was being delivered to everyone affected by the lack of water yesterday (Sunday) as Anglian Water tweeted the repair is 'more complex than they originally hoped'.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “Our teams have been working to repair a burst water main on Logwell Court in Northampton over the weekend.

"A small number of properties experienced a brief reduction in water pressure, but everyone’s supplies have now been restored.

“Although we responded immediately, some escaped water has unfortunately flooded a small number of nearby properties.

"Our clean up teams were quickly on site, and have provided assistance and bottled water, to the affected customers.

“Due to the location of other utilities underground, the repair is more complex than usual and we’re working hard to complete the work.

“We know how upsetting flooding can be, and we’d like to apologise to those customers who have been affected.

"We would like to reassure those customers that we will cover the costs to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”