Desborough man in critical condition after car accident

A man from Desborough is in a critical condition following a car accident this morning.

The incident happened between Braybrooke and Market Harborough this morning (Thursday, January 18).

The collision happened at about 7am on Braybrooke Road, about a mile out of the village, when a gold Vauxhall Astra travelling towards Market Harborough was in collision with a black Volkswagen Golf which was travelling in the other direction.

The driver of the Astra, ​a 60-year-old man from Desborough, was airlifted to University Hospital Coventry and is currently in a critical condition.

The driver of the Golf, a 40-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to Kettering General Hospital and is currently in a serious, stable condition.

Witnesses to the collision or anyone with information are asked to call the Northamptonshire Police serious collision investigation team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.