Derelict garage on main Northampton road will be demolished - but neighbours aren't happy with plans

Neighbours in a Northampton neighbourhood have objected to a plan to demolish an abandoned petrol station and build a two-storey office.

A proposal to pull down the empty New Duston Garage, in Harlestone Road, New Duston, has been approved by the borough council.

The garage has stood empty for over three years - but neighbours are not happy that it will be replaced by a 15-metre wide office block with up to 25 parking spaces.

In a letter of objection, one resident wrote: "I object to being next to this extremely large and imposing building. Just its sheer volume will dwarf the houses on either side."

Plans show the new office, which would have 11 full-time employees, would stick out some eight metres from the building line of its neighbouring houses.

The proposal would also demolish an empty bungalow behind the garage to free up around 1,500 square metres.

Another neighbour said: "I object most strongly to the proposal because of the effect it will have on our gardens. We have many wild birds that come to feed in my garden. Placing the car park here would have a detrimental effect on the wildlife in this area.

"This is a residential area. An office block of this dimension and all that goes with it has no place here."

The borough council granted full planning permission on March 13.