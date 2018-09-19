Deputy discusses improved 'rail connectivity' with East West Rail and London

Northampton is considered an ‘important’ location for upcoming rail projects according to the deputy leader of Northampton Borough Council.

Last month, Councillor Phil Larratt attended the East West Rail consortium to explain Northampton’s aspirations for better rail connectivity, and to understand how officers of the consortium considered Northampton’s position in the project.

And in his latest report back to council, he says he came away ‘with a far better understanding’ of the town’s part to play.

Councillor Larratt wrote in his report: “Northampton is considered an important part of the Oxford and Cambridge Growth Area. In relation to the East West Rail project the town is therefore an important destination.

“It is considered especially important to the north/south corridor, which would see trains running from Northampton, maybe further north, to Aylesbury, High Wycombe, Old Oak Common, Stratford in West London, and maybe eventually into Marylebone.”

He said that the council had also responded to a government consultation conditionally supporting phase two of the East West Rail project that will facilitate works for the sections between Bicester and Bedford and Aylesbury and Milton Keynes.

Councillor Larratt added that the council was “seeking a commitment to ensure that trains operating over East West Rail Phase 2 can run as through services between Northampton and Old Oak Common/Marylebone via Milton Keynes, Bletchley, Aylesbury and High Wycombe as soon as possible, and no later than the opening of High Speed 2."

Other opportunities to provide direct services into the wider East West Rail network should also be facilitated through this application the council believes, including Oxford to Northampton.