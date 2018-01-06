Demolition of former Northampton pub used by rough sleepers is welcomed

An abandoned pub used by homeless people as shelter is to be demolished soon after councillors approved updated plans.

The Tanners pub in Farm Field Court, Thorplands, closed down for good in January last year, to be replaced with new houses.

In the meantime the building has been broken into several times and attracted attention from the police.

A meeting of Northampton Borough Council's planning committee heard that neighbours would welcome the building being knocked down sooner rather than later.

Minutes from the Guildhall meeting state: "Councillor Meredith, as the Ward Councillor, spoke in favour of the application and commented that anti-social behaviour around the site had increased in recent weeks and that rough sleepers were living inside the pub.

"He said that housing would be a much better use for the site and thanked officers for their work."

Helen Town, of Northampton Partnership Homes, spoke in favour of the application saying that an application for developing the site had already been submitted and the pub would be demolished early in this year.

In response to questions, Mrs Town explained that NPH were working closely with the police to ensure that the site was kept secure until that time.

Councillors approved the proposed method of knocking down the pub building, which will include an asbestos check and stripping of the building.

A mechanical excavator will be used to flatten it and workers will use a fine mist water spray to suppress the dust.

Councillors ruled that the one condition of their approval was that a notice setting out the hours of demolition works must be published, to keep neighbours informed of when to expect noise.