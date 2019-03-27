Delighted Northampton girl has tablet returned following burglary

A Northampton family whose home was broken into earlier this month have expressed their thanks after their daughter’s Amazon Fire tablet was returned by police.

Their home in Kingsthorpe was burgled in the early hours of Saturday, 16 March, when burglars broke in, removed car keys and stole the family’s car, as well as an iPad, handbag and the Amazon Fire.

The Amazon Fire was subsequently recovered by officers from the force’s new burglary team following the arrest of a 45-year-old man last week and presented to a delighted little girl.

Wayne Brown, 45, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, was charged with handling stolen goods. He was also charged with burglary for a separate offence which happened on 22 March. He pleaded guilty to both offences and was remanded in custody for sentencing at Northampton Crown Court on a date to be arranged.

Detective Inspector Wayne Preece said: “Burglary is a serious and highly intrusive crime and is a high priority for the force.

“Although other property taken in this burglary remains outstanding and the investigation continues, the family was delighted to receive the tablet back as their little girl was really missing it.

“We know we can never repair the emotional damage caused by someone breaking into a person’s home, however, it is wonderful to have been able to return a much-missed item to its owner.”

Anyone with information about the burglary can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000134365. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.