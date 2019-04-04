Deli-style cafe could replace Northampton dessert parlour

A former dessert parlour in Northampton could be replaced with a deli sandwich shop if plans by the building's landlord are approved.

Cookies & Cream in The Drapery closed last year and has remained empty ever since, but a planning application has been submitted that would see either a deli-style sandwich shop or a small restaurant move in.

Cookies & Cream closed last year

A document written by Resolution Planning on behalf of the landlord says: "Subject to planning approval, the intended occupier would have flexibility to operate one of many alternative and attractive business operations.

"This could be a small independent restaurant, or a modest deli style café serving hot and cold sandwiches and salads.

"There could be a shop floor fridge where customers can select from a wide range of pre-prepared salads and sandwiches.

"There would be an indoor seating area where customers are able to enjoy their food on site with views looking out into the conservation area of All Saints Church."

Planning papers also reveal that Cookies & Cream had become concerned in March 2018 about a "poor trading experience" and began to explore having the lease reassigned.

Estate agent Chown Commercial says that, during the six months it marketed the property, they had a single offer. Terms were agreed with a shop business for rent of £22,000 per year (£3,000 less than the dessert parlour was paying), with five months rent-free, but the deal was shelved when Cookies & Cream went into administration.

David Trubshaw, a planning officer at Northampton Borough Council, says his only objection is that the plans show the addition of an extra door, which he says would unbalance the facade of the building from an aesthetic point of view.

A decision to approve or refuse will be taken by councillors of the planning committee in the coming weeks.