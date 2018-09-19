Deli, Christmas gift shop and art gallery open as part of Northampton store’s huge expansion

Christmas has come early at the Bell of Northampton as the store officially unveiled its £250,000 extension.

Historically Bell of Northampton, based in Kingsthorpe, has been well known to customers as a kitchen, fireplace and bathroom business but managing director Graham Jackson has changed the face of the shop over the past five years to become more of a lifestyle brand too.

Gift shop worker Jenny Tennant.

On Wednesday (September 19) the mayor of Northampton Tony Ansell cut the ribbon to officially launch the new 10,000ft gift department, which features St Giles Street favourite MOOCH, a new deli called The Cheese Kitchen @ Bell, a Christmas gift department, intelligent homes specialist IndigoZest, Rose Gallery and a 120-seat restaurant.

Managing director Graham Jackson said: “We looked at the market and clearly most of the department stores in this area are closed - the quality of the garden centres is very mixed, and we decided many years ago that we wanted to be a lifestyle store rather than just a design showroom.

“We’ve added 10,000ft of gifting, including a deli, a large art gallery, and Mooch have opened a second store here too.

"We have a Christmas shop and we have a 120 seat designer restaurant with the most decadent wallpapers you’ll ever see in your life.

Stuart Churchman has opened The Cheese Kitchen at Bell - selling meat, cheese and alcohol from all over Northamptonshire.

“We’ve added smart home concessions and a new interior design department as well."

Bell first opened in 1898 and was a family run business until Mr Jackson took over and became the first external person to run the business for 70 years.

He added: “I guess the most important thing is you can now come to Bell and buy pick-up products: home accessories, gifting, Christmas and we have a delicatessen. We have both London-based brands and Northampton brands that you probably can’t get anywhere else, in Northamptonshire certainly, and they’re gorgeous.

He also revealed that plans are in the pipeline to dramatically extend their outdoor offerings too, with an outdoor cookery school, by Spring next year.

The mayor of Northampton Tony Ansell pictured next to the mayoress Jayne Crofts and Bell of Northampton managing director Graham Jackson.

Bell of Northampton now measures 20,000 sq feet and has started trading on Sundays for the first time in its 120 year history. All together these changes have created 11 jobs.

The new extension plays host to a brand new Christmas department - open all year round.

An array of gifts can be bought for any occasion at Bell. Pictures: Kirsty Edmonds.