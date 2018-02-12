Deli and outdoor cookery school part of Northampton store's £250k expansion

A Northampton home and lifestyle shop, which will create a 110-seat restaurant, has been given the green light

Bell in Kingsthorpe Road, is set to build a new major outdoor and BBQ space, a cookery school, a deli selling fresh meats and dairy produce, a 110-seat restaurant and will see the introduction of a large Christmas and gift department.

Bell is set to expand its BBQ space.

The project will take around 12 months to complete and see 10 more people taken on, in a combination of full time, part time and weekend roles.

The first phase of construction is estimated to be finished by September 2018, and upon completion, it will cover 20,000 sq ft of land with 90 new parking spaces.

Graham Jackson, managing director of Bell said: “We have been a permanent fixture in Northampton for more than 100 years – in fact this year it will be 120 years since we opened our doors. Over the years, we have grown and added to our core offering of fires, kitchens and bathrooms to introduce lighting, interior design and a cookshop.

“Now, we are growing further to offer even more. Our vision is to become known as ‘the home lifestyle store’, offering high quality and unique products that have been sourced from the best designers and manufacturers from all over the world.

Shoppers will soon be able to grab a coffee on-site at Bell.

“We want to get across that we will truly be a one-stop-shop for the home and aim to attract customers from all over the country to Northampton.”