Firefighters are at the scene of a fire on the M1 near Northampton.

Buckinghamshire Fire Service said it had sent fire engines to the scene - on the northbound carriageway between Newport Pagnell services and junction 15 - after reports of an HGV well alight.

There are currently delays of more than 25 minutes and increasing as emergency services deal with the incident.

Travel speeds are down to about 10mph in the area.