Delays expected as bridge repair works begin in Northampton today

Delays are expected in Northampton this morning as repairs to a bridge damaged bridge in the south of the town get underway.

South bridge in Cotton End was damaged by a vehicle last year, which meant a concrete safety barrier needed to be installed.

Works to repair the bridge are programmed to start today and are expected to last until Sunday, August 19.

Due to the scaffolding required for the scheme and for safety, the works are being carried out under a southbound road closure, with a diversion route which will be in place round-the-clock for the duration of the works.

In order to start works immediately, there will be a total road closure in place throughout today on both inbound and outbound routes.

The project will see the re-building of a 10-metre section of the parapet wall following a road traffic accident last year.

While the A508 south bridge in Cotton End will be closed southbound, a signed diversion route will also be in place, which can be viewed at www.roadworks.org .

Once the work has been completed it will enable the road to be fully opened again.